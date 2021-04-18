USM splits C-USA baseball doubleheader with No. 13 La. Tech

From University of Southern Mississippi Sports Information Department
RUSTON, La. (WDAM) _ Reed Trimble led off the eighth inning with his eighth home run of the season to lift the University of Southern Mississippi to a 4-3 victory over No. 13 Louisiana Tech University in the opener of a Conference USA doubleheader at J.C. Love Field.
The Bulldogs rallied for a 5-3 victory in the nightcap, roughing up USM starter Walker Powell for five runs in 4 1/3 innings.
The split left Conference USA’s West Division leaders in the same position, with Tech (25-8, 11-3 C-USA) holding an 1 ½-game lead over the Golden Eagles (22-11, 9-4).
In the opener, solo home run by Hunter Wells in the opening frame gave the Bulldogs a 1-0 lead that stood for the next three innings.
In the fourth inning, Trimble was hit by a pitch with one out and Christopher Sargent followed two batters later with a homer to left-center to give the Golden Eagles a 2-1 advantage.
USM took a 3-1 lead in the sixth when Reece Ewing followed a pair of walks with a run=scoring single.
But the Bulldogs rallied in the bottom of the inning. Taylor Young singled with one out off of USM starter Hunter Stanley and scored on a double by Hunter Wells.
Ryan Och (4-0) relieved and gave-up a game-tying double to Manny Garcia before getting out of the inning.
Trimble’s shot to right-center off Tech reliever Kyle Crigger (0-1) put USM back on top, and Och allowed only a single in each of two, final scoreless innings to pick up the win.
Stanley gave up three runs on four hits over 5 1/3 innings, with no walks and five strikeouts. Och gave up three hits and walked one while fanning six over the final 3 2/3 to get the victory and improve to 4-0.
Tech starter Jonathan Fincher went six innings, allowing three runs on two hits. He walked three and struck out two.
Crigger allowed a run on one hit in 1 1/3 innings, striking out two.
USM outfielder Gabe Montenegro saw a 15-game hitting streak come to an end after going 0-for-4 in the opener.
In the nightcap, Phillip Matulia rapped his fourth home run of the season off Powell, a two-run shot that put the Bulldogs up 2-0 in the second inning.
Garcia’s sacrifice fly bumped Tech’s to 3-0 in the third.
USM got a run back in the fourth inning off Tech starter Ryan Jennings, loading the bases with no outs on singles by Lynch and Sargent before Ewing was hit by a pitch. Lynch scored on a wild pitch with one out, but an infield popup and strikeout doused the rally.
Lynch tied the game in the fifth inning, clocking a two-run homer to dead center. It was Lynch’s eighth homer of the season.
But the Bulldogs answered immediately in the bottom of the inning. Young singled with one out before Wells and Parker Bates delivered run-scoring doubles to complete the scoring.
Jennings (3-2) went 6 2/3 innings and gave up three runs on five hits. He walked no one, struck out nine.
Landon Tomkins threw the final 2 1/3 innings to earn his fourth save.
Powell (5-2) posted his shortest outing of the season, allowing five runs on eight hits over 4 1/3 innings. He walked two, struck out three.
The two teams are scheduled to wrap up the four-game conference series Sunday with a pair of seven-inning contests. The doubleheader starts at 1 p.m.
