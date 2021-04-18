Southern Miss signs playmaking guard out of St. Andrew’s

JACKSON, Miss. (WDAM) - Southern Miss got exactly what the doctor ordered on Wednesday – that doctor being head coach Jay Ladner.
Bucket-getter Rashad Bolden inked with the Golden Eagles out of St. Andrew’s Episcopal High School.
The son of former Jones College head coach Randy Bolden, Rashad led the Saints to three state championships and concluded his career by averaging 26.5 points per game as a senior.
“I like coach [Ladner’s] playing style,” Rashad said. “Coach likes to let his guards play, like to play fast, like to be gritty on defense. And my biggest thing is having coaches that believe in you and going to put you in the best position to succeed. I feel like coach Ladner and coach [Kyle] Roane and the other coaches will definitely do that.”
“They got a great staff, great shot to do well with the development process,” Randy said. “I think it’s a really good fit for him and Southern Miss and we’re just happy to keep him in the state.”
