Pair of Warriors sign next-level scholarships

HATTIESBURG, Miss. (WDAM) - Oak Grove doesn’t reach its first final four without two Warriors, in particular.
After four years helping lift their high school to new heights, Dylan Brumfield and Jay Barnes accomplished their own milestones on Wednesday.
Brumfield signed a basketball scholarship with Pearl River Community College and Barnes joined coach Lindsey Hunter at Mississippi Valley State.
“We always knew we were going to play college basketball,” Brumfield said. “We were going to go together but we’re going to do our thing and we’ll see each other one day.”
“It’s just been a great experience, I love this school,” Barnes said. “Just to do everything I did coming from Oak Grove and change the basketball culture is just amazing – something I’m proud of.”
“You always dream about this moment of going to play at the next level and a lot of times you don’t know if it’s going to happen,” said Oak Grove head coach LaRon Brumfield. “To see both of these guys get the chance to go to the next level, it’s very, very special. It’s like we checked another box off.”
