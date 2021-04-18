Local church hosts fundraiser featuring crawfish and cars

PETAL, Miss. (WDAM) - A church in the Pine Belt hosted a fundraiser Saturday all to raise money for its student ministry.
“If you can get the kids here then you’ll grow the church,” said Joel Cochran, worship pastor, Petal Spiritual Life Center. “They’re the church of tomorrow but they’re also the church of today.”
From 9 a.m. - 2 p.m., people of all ages enjoyed live music, a car, truck & antique tractor show, a crawfish boil and door prizes.
“My favorite part is looking at all the cars...,” said 11-year-old Jessie James, a member of Petal Spiritual Life Center. “Some of these people can like come and visit our church.”
The event was free admission. However, there was a $30 dollar fee for car show registration.
Church officials say the main goal of the day was to spread the Gospel to the community.
“It’s a fundraiser but it’s really an outreach, you know to get the community together, give them something to do,” said Bryan Cooley, student pastor, Petal Spiritual Life Center.
“God’s given us the ability to have all this and we just use it as a tool,” said Eric Richard, lead pastor, Petal Spiritual Life Center.
Petal Spiritual Life Center is located at 708 E. Central Ave. in Petal.
