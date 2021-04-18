Jones College wins Region XXIII women’s tennis crown

Pictured (from left): Jones College Athletic Director Joel Cainmanager; Gracie Ingram; Andrea Vlasceanu; Mia Hoddinghaus; assistant women's tennis coach Mark Easley; Ally Brooke Chism; Stori End;, Kamryn Rodriguez; Allie Johnson; Addy Seward; JC head women's tennis coach Brooks Buffington; and school JC President Jesse Smith. (Source: Jones College Sports Information Department/Shawn Wansley)
ELLISVILLE, Miss. (WDAM) – The magical season continues for No. 12 Jones College women’s tennis team.

The Lady Bobcats captured the Region XXIII championship Saturday at the Bobcat Tennis Complex.

Jones (20-0), which also won the Mississippi Association of Community Colleges Conference title, captured its first regional since 2018 with a 5-0 victory over Mississippi Gulf Coast Community College.

It was JC’s fifth region championship in program history.

The Lady Bobcats now will turn their sights toward the National Junior College Athletic Association Division I National Tournament May 1 to May 5 in Mesa, Ariz.

Copiah-Lincoln Community College defeated East Central Community College 5-0 in the third-place match and also will head to nationals, along with Jones and Gulf Coast.

In the championship match, Jones won all three doubles to put MGCCC in an early 3-0 hole, then posted the first two singles wins to clinch the title.

Jones also collected plenty of hardware on Saturday.

JC head coach Brooks Buffington was named both MACCC and Region XXIII Women’s Coach of the Year.

Vlasceanu and Mills were awarded MACCC No. 1 doubles runner-up and Vlasceanu was named MACCC No. 1 singles runner-up.

Vlasceanu and Seward were named All-MACCC, as voted on by the coaches.

Region XXIII

Women’s tennis

Championship

Results

Jones 5, Mississippi Gulf Coast 0

Doubles

  • No. 1 _ Andrea Vlascneau-Judith Mills (JC) def. Krissy Georgieva-Kasey Kent (MGCCC), 8-6
  • No. 2 _ Mia Hoddinghaus-Ally Brooke Chism (JC) def, Kaylen Bond-Anna Stringer (MGCCC), 8-1
  • No. 3 _ Addy Seward-Allie Johnson (JC) def. Tia Tipps-Ashlea Chelette (MGCCC), 8-3

Singles

  • No. 4 _ Mills (JC) def. Stringer (MGCCC), 6-0, 6-0
  • No. 5 _ Seward (JC) def. Bond (MGCCC), 6-0, 6-2

Region XXIII runner-up

  • Mississippi Gulf Coast
  • Region XXIII champion
  • Jones College

Region XXIII Coach of the Year

  • Brooks Buffington

MACCC Awards

No. 1 doubles runner-up

Andrea Vlasceanu and Addy Seward, Jones College.

No. 1 doubles champion

Susana Patino and Madison Shows, Copiah-Lincoln.

No. 1 singles runner-up

  • Andrea Vlasceanu, Jones College

No. 1 singles champion

  • Susana Patino, Copiah-Lincoln

All-MACCC

  • Jones College – Addy Seward, Andrea Vlasceanu
  • Hinds – Elizabeth Wooten, Emi Smith
  • Meridian – Ralie Bowls, Harper Bryan
  • East Central – Sarah Cline
  • Copiah-Lincoln – Morgyn Brister, Susana Patino
  • Mississippi Gulf Coast – Krissy Georgieva

Player of the Year

  • Susana Patino, Copiah-Lincoln.

Coach of the Year

  • Brooks Buffington, Jones College.

Team runner-up

  • Mississippi Gulf Coast

Team Champion

  • Jones College.

