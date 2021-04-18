Jones College wins Region XXIII women’s tennis crown

Jones College Sports Information
ELLISVILLE, Miss. (WDAM) – The magical season continues for No. 12 Jones College women’s tennis team.
The Lady Bobcats captured the Region XXIII championship Saturday at the Bobcat Tennis Complex.
Jones (20-0), which also won the Mississippi Association of Community Colleges Conference title, captured its first regional since 2018 with a 5-0 victory over Mississippi Gulf Coast Community College.
It was JC’s fifth region championship in program history.
The Lady Bobcats now will turn their sights toward the National Junior College Athletic Association Division I National Tournament May 1 to May 5 in Mesa, Ariz.
Copiah-Lincoln Community College defeated East Central Community College 5-0 in the third-place match and also will head to nationals, along with Jones and Gulf Coast.
In the championship match, Jones won all three doubles to put MGCCC in an early 3-0 hole, then posted the first two singles wins to clinch the title.
Jones also collected plenty of hardware on Saturday.
JC head coach Brooks Buffington was named both MACCC and Region XXIII Women’s Coach of the Year.
Vlasceanu and Mills were awarded MACCC No. 1 doubles runner-up and Vlasceanu was named MACCC No. 1 singles runner-up.
Vlasceanu and Seward were named All-MACCC, as voted on by the coaches.
Championship
Results
Jones 5, Mississippi Gulf Coast 0
Doubles
- No. 1 _ Andrea Vlascneau-Judith Mills (JC) def. Krissy Georgieva-Kasey Kent (MGCCC), 8-6
- No. 2 _ Mia Hoddinghaus-Ally Brooke Chism (JC) def, Kaylen Bond-Anna Stringer (MGCCC), 8-1
- No. 3 _ Addy Seward-Allie Johnson (JC) def. Tia Tipps-Ashlea Chelette (MGCCC), 8-3
Singles
- No. 4 _ Mills (JC) def. Stringer (MGCCC), 6-0, 6-0
- No. 5 _ Seward (JC) def. Bond (MGCCC), 6-0, 6-2
Region XXIII runner-up
- Mississippi Gulf Coast
- Region XXIII champion
- Jones College
Region XXIII Coach of the Year
- Brooks Buffington
No. 1 doubles runner-up
Andrea Vlasceanu and Addy Seward, Jones College.
No. 1 doubles champion
Susana Patino and Madison Shows, Copiah-Lincoln.
No. 1 singles runner-up
- Andrea Vlasceanu, Jones College
No. 1 singles champion
- Susana Patino, Copiah-Lincoln
All-MACCC
- Jones College – Addy Seward, Andrea Vlasceanu
- Hinds – Elizabeth Wooten, Emi Smith
- Meridian – Ralie Bowls, Harper Bryan
- East Central – Sarah Cline
- Copiah-Lincoln – Morgyn Brister, Susana Patino
- Mississippi Gulf Coast – Krissy Georgieva
Player of the Year
- Susana Patino, Copiah-Lincoln.
Coach of the Year
- Brooks Buffington, Jones College.
Team runner-up
- Mississippi Gulf Coast
Team Champion
- Jones College.
Copyright 2021 WDAM. All rights reserved.