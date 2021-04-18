Hub City man wanted for questioning in domestic shooting

HATTIESBURG, Miss. (WDAM) - Police in Hattiesburg are asking for the public’s help in searching for an individual who may be connected to a shooting that happened Sunday.
According to Hattiesburg Police Department spokesperson Ryan Moore, officers responded to a report of a shooting in the 1800 block of Country Club Road just after noon.
No injuries were reported during the incident, and as the investigation went on, it was learned that the shooting was isolated, domestic-related.
Darius Ja’mar Moye, 24, of Hattiesburg, is wanted for question in reference to the incident, along with having active misdemeanor warrants from other incidents.
If anyone has information on Moye’s whereabouts, contact HPD at (601) 544-7900 or Metro Crime Stoppers at (601) 582-STOP.
