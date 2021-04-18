Daisha Bradford earns 5th MACCC Player of the Week honor

“She’s an incredible talent,” Bilderback said. “Just a super hard worker, elevates people around her, makes people better that she plays with. She loves to compete. She just has a refuse to lose mindset. She’s a special guard and we feel real fortunate and blessed to have her here at Jones. I wouldn’t be surprised if she won player of the year this year in the junior college league. Her numbers have been great and I don’t think there’s anybody more deserving for sure.”