Daisha Bradford earns 5th MACCC Player of the Week honor

ELLISVILLE, Miss. (WDAM) - In a long line of playmaking point guards to come through Jones College, Daisha Bradford is carrying the torch quite well.
The sophomore earned her fifth MACCC Player of the Week nod of the season after leading the No. 1 Lady Bobcats to a Region 23 title behind 23.7 points, 8.7 rebounds and 6.7 assists per game.
“It’s fun going here, it’s fun playing for coach [Missy] Bilderback,” said Bradford, a Clemson signee. “I’m glad I came here. Honestly, I should’ve came here straight out of high school.”
“She’s an incredible talent,” Bilderback said. “Just a super hard worker, elevates people around her, makes people better that she plays with. She loves to compete. She just has a refuse to lose mindset. She’s a special guard and we feel real fortunate and blessed to have her here at Jones. I wouldn’t be surprised if she won player of the year this year in the junior college league. Her numbers have been great and I don’t think there’s anybody more deserving for sure.”
