Clear skies expected Sunday night

PINE BELT, Miss. (WDAM) - Look for clearing skies later tonight with lows in the mid to upper 40s. Sunny skies are forecast for Monday with highs in the lower 70s. Becoming mostly cloudy Monday night with lows in the lower 50s.
Clearing skies are forecast for Tuesday with highs in the mid-70s. Mostly clear skies are expected Tuesday night along with cooler temperatures. Lows will be in the mid to upper 40s. Sunny and cooler weather is on tap for Wednesday with highs in the mid-60s.
Wednesday night look for very chilly weather with temperatures in the upper 30s to around 40.
By Thursday sunny skies are expected with warmer temperatures with highs around 70 and lows in the upper 40s. Mostly cloudy skies are forecast for Friday with a 20% chance for a shower in the afternoon. Highs will be in the lower 70.
Friday night look for showers and thunderstorms. Some of the storms could produce heavy rainfall after midnight with lows around 60. The chance for rain is 70%.
Saturday looks to be partly cloudy with a 60% chance for showers and thunderstorms with highs in the upper 70s and lows in the upper 50s. Clearing skies are forecast for Sunday with highs in the mid-70s.
