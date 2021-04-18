Police: Suspect on the run in fatal shooting of 3 in Texas

Police: Suspect on the run in fatal shooting of 3 in Texas
Police said on Twitter that they were on the scene of an active shooting and asked nearby residents to shelter in place and avoid the area. (Source: Gray News)
By Associated Press | April 18, 2021 at 12:55 PM CDT - Updated April 18 at 2:40 PM

AUSTIN, Texas (AP) — Emergency responders are swarming an area of Austin that includes shops and apartment complexes as they search for a suspect in the fatal shooting of three people.

Austin police said Sunday afternoon that while the suspect is still at large it appears to have been an isolated domestic situation and there isn’t a risk to the general public.

Police say the scene is still active and that nearby residents should shelter in place and report any suspicious activity.

Copyright 2021 Associated Press. All rights reserved.