Trio arrested for strong-armed robbery, kidnapping in Jasper County

BAY SPRINGS, Miss. (WDAM) - Three people were arrested and jailed on charges of strong-armed robbery and kidnapping/punishment after a woman was beaten and robbed earlier this week in Jasper County.
Matthew Sumrall, 20, and Tyrese Frye, 19, were arrested in Stringer on Thursday by Jasper County Sheriff Department deputies.
Amber Broadhead, 20, turned herself in Friday at the sheriff’s department.
According to JCSD, a woman filed a complaint Tuesday, saying that while visiting an acquaintance the night before, she had been attacked by two men and a woman.
The victim told JCSD that she was “held, assaulted and robbed” at a house on State Route15, south of Bay Springs.
The victim said her assailants took her “purse, jewelry, money and other items.” JCSD’s report said the victim “sustained injuries, including a broken nose and laceration requiring stitches.”
The victim told deputies she then was forced into a vehicle and driven to Jones County, where she was dropped off.
While arresting Sumrall and Frye, deputies recovered some of the stolen items, including the victim’s purse, jewelry and credit cards.
Deputies also recovered suspected methamphetamine and marijuana during the arrests, JCSD said.
According to JCSD, Sumrall also was charged with felony possession of a controlled substance, misdemeanor possession of marijuana (less than 30 grams), simple assault, petit larceny and no driver’s license.
Frye also faced a misdemeanor marijuana possession charge.
