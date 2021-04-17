Shower chances return Saturday night

PINE BELT, Miss. (WDAM) - We have a chance for a few showers later tonight but that will be short lives as partly cloudy skies and no rain returns for Sunday.
Lows overnight will be in the lower 50s and highs during the day Sunday will be in the lower 70s. Sunday night look for lows in the upper 40s.
On Monday you can expect sunny skies with highs in the lower to mid-70s and lows in the lower 50s.
Mostly sunny weather is in the forecast for Tuesday with highs in the mid-70s and lows in the upper 40s by Wednesday morning. During the day Wednesday looks for sunny skies with highs in the upper 60s and lows in the lower 40s.
Sunny skies are forecast for Thursday with highs in the lower 70s and lows in the upper 40s.
For Friday and Saturday, we have a chance for showers and a possible thunderstorm. Highs will be in the mid-70s and lows in the upper 40s Friday morning and in the upper 50s by Saturday morning. The chance for rain is 40% Friday and 50% by Saturday.
