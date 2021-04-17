Pine Belt residents dispose of hazardous household waste at “Right Way to Throw Away Day”

HATTIESBURG, Miss. (WDAM) - South Mississippi residents had a chance Saturday to get rid of old paint, anti-freeze, tires or computers during an event designed to keep products like these from damaging the environment.
Hundreds of people brought carloads of hazardous household waste to the Bobby Chain Airport or the Lamar County Multi-Purpose Center, as part of the “Right Way to Throw Away Day.”
It was a drive-thru event, allowing residents to drop off waste products at no charge.
An environmental company was on hand to properly dispose of the items.
“It’s important to have events like this, the reason being is that we’re able to keep all of these items and hazardous chemicals out of the environment, because honestly if we didn’t have them here, they would either end up at the landfill or a dump illegally around the city,” said Nkrumah Frazier, sustainability officer for the city of Hattiesburg.
“It’s funded through a grant from the state through the (Mississippi) Department of Environmental Quality.”
Representatives from Attorney General Lynn Fitch’s office were also on hand to provide free shredding services for the public.
