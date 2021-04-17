MSDH: State picks up 292 new daily COVID-19 cases

JACKSON, Miss. (WDAM) - The latest daily count of new COVID-19 cases in Mississippi tallied nearly 300.
The Mississippi State Department of Health reported 292 new coronavirus cases with 14 new coronavirus-related deaths Saturday.
Eight new deaths were reported between April 5-April 16. Another six deaths were discovered during a review of death certificates between Dec. 12-April 10, including one each in Forrest and Lamar counties.
The latest figures brought the state’s total cases and deaths since February 2020 to 309,029 and 7,153, respectively.
In the eight Pine Belt counties, 33,286 COVID-19 cases and 681 deaths have been reported since February 2020:
- Covington: 2,553 cases, 80 deaths
- Forrest: 7,551 cases, 149 deaths
- Jasper: 2,201 cases, 48 deaths
- Jones: 8,314 cases, 161 deaths
- Lamar: 6,138 cases, 85 deaths
- Marion: 2,662 cases, 79 deaths
- Perry: 1,252 cases, 38 deaths
- Wayne: 2,615 cases, 41 deaths
MSDH also is reporting 297,362 Mississippians are presumed to have recovered from the coronavirus.
Use the interactive map below to see a county-by-county breakdown of COVID-19 cases.
According to MSDH, 1,532,912 doses of COVID-19 vaccines have been administered statewide with 671,741 people being fully vaccinated.
Vaccinations currently are being offered to all Mississippians who are 16 years old and older with the exception of the one-dose, Johnson & Johnson vaccine, which requires a minimum age of 18.
Click here to schedule a vaccination appointment.
Coronavirus tests are available at locations across the state. Click here to find a testing location near you.
To date, 2,655,925 tests have been administered for coronavirus in Mississippi.
