Lafourche Parish Coroner identifies two lift boat crewmen recovered Friday; 9 remain missing

PORT FOURCHON (WVUE) -The Lafourche Parish Coroner’s Office Saturday morning identified two crewmen that were recovered from the Seacor Power lift vessel Friday night.
A spokesperson identified the men as 55 year-old James Wallingsford of Gilbert, La. in Franklin Parish and 53-year-old Anthony Hartford of New Orleans.
The U.S. Coast Guard has announced Friday evening that the bodies of two more crewmembers have been recovered in the aftermath of the lift boat disaster at Port Fourchon. A total of four bodies have been recovered with nine more crewmembers unaccounted for.
Donjon Marine Company, who was contracted by Seacor Power, were diving on the capsized Seacor Power lift boat when they recovered the crewmembers.
Out of respect for privacy of the family members involved, the Coast Guard is not releasing the names of those rescued, recovered or missing.
“Our deepest sympathy goes out to the family, friends and loved ones of everyone involved in this tragic incident,” said Capt. Will Watson, commander of Coast Guard Sector New Orleans. “We are using every asset available to us to continue our search efforts.”
Donjon divers returned to the scene at 7:50 a.m. Friday to conduct an assessment and began dive operations. The divers had to stop diving mid-morning due to dangerous weather conditions, but resumed diving operations again at approximately 1:30 p.m. Friday.
Donjon dive operations are scheduled to continue throughout Friday evening, weather permitting.
The timeline for the response so far is as follows:
