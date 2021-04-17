Lady Crusaders cruise to round 3 of NAIA soccer championships

From William Carey University Sports Information Department
HATTIESBURG, Miss. (WDAM) - #1 William Carey Women’s Soccer advances to the 2020-21 NAIA National Championship final site in Foley, Ala., with a 5-1 victory over #21 Cumberland University Saturday afternoon, at Crusader Field.
In the 12th minute Marina Sonet (SO/Barcelona, Spain) collected a missed WCU shot off the crossbar and knocked it home for the first goal of the day. The Lady Crusaders kept up the tempo and SSAC Player of the Year Ana Paula Santos (SR/Sao Paulo, Brazil) took over. Santos netted goals in the 22nd and 36th minute of play to put Carey up 3-0.
Cumberland got a late goal in the first half to trim the lead to 3-1 at the break
In the second half, the Lady Crusaders squashed any hopes Cumberland had of a comeback quickly. Santos completed the hat trick with a goal in the 49th minute and then added an assist to her day, as she found Sonet for the game’s final goal in the 53rd minute.
