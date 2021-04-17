Hattiesburg Zoo’s Science Sunday to focus on strawberry DNA

HATTIESBURG, Miss. (WDAM) - Children will have a tasty way to conduct scientific experiments on Sunday, April 18 at the Hattiesburg Zoo.
The facility will host a Strawberry Science Sunday from 11 a.m.-2 p.m.
Some graduate students from the University of Southern Mississippi will help zoo staff and children with strawberry DNA extractions.
Everything will take place at the Bug Hub playground.
Regular admission rates will apply.
“We actually had some students from USM reach out to us who had a grant from NASA and they were hoping to make a collaboration and we just happened to want this at the same time, so it’s just great timing for both of us,” said Jeremy Cumpton, director of conservation, education and wildlife at the Hattiesburg Zoo.
On Saturday, April 24, the zoo will host its annual Earth Day celebration.
Copyright 2021 WDAM. All rights reserved.