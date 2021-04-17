Former USM standout RB now NFL free agent

ATLANTA, Miss. (WDAM) _ Former University of Southern Mississippi standout running back Ito Smith is a free agent, clearing waivers Friday after being released by the Atlanta Falcons Thursday.
Smith, a 2018 fourth-round draft pick, showed stretches of potential in a National Football League career hampered by injury and opportunity.
He played in 35 games over his three years, averaging about seven touches a game.
Smith, 25, rushed for 689 yards and six touchdowns on 175 career carries, while catching 55 passes for another 314 yards.
In 2020, he ranked as Atlanta’s third-leading rusher with 268 yards on 68 carries. He also caught 17 passes for 75 yards.
Along with cutting Smith, the Falcons declined to re-sign Todd Gurley or Brian Hill after their contracts expired.
Atlanta now lists Carolina Panthers’ free agent Mike Davis and Chicago Bears’ free agent Cordarrelle Patterson as the top two running backs on the depth chart.
Smiths’ release cleared just more than $1 million in cap space for the Falcons.
Smith became just the 10th player in National Collegiate Athletic Association history to rush for at least 4,000 yards and catch at least 1,000 yards worth of passes during a career.
He finished with a school-record 6,512 all-purpose yards and ranks second with 44 career touchdowns.
