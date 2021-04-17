Car and bike show in Laurel raises money for child’s medical bills.

LAUREL, Miss. (WDAM) - A benefit car and bike show was held Saturday to raise money for the medical bills of Jax Pickering.
Pickering is an eight-year-old boy who has been battling a rare form of arthritis called Systemic Juvenile Idiopathic Arthritis (SJIA) since he was two years old.
“It has been hard seeing him in physical and emotional pain all the time,” stated Jax’s mother, Tiffany Pickering.
Jax requires weekly treatments, which include injections, that cost nearly $2,700 a shot.
Luckily, there are people in this world such as Arthur Cooksey, owner of Cooksey Construction, who had met with the family and wanted to help out.
After a rain-filled weekend pushed back the original date of the event, the show finally got up and running today.
“It just warms my heart to see that. To see from where they came from to see where they are today,” stated Cooksey. “To see all the people that have gotten behind them, trying to support them, its just really heart touching.”
All the proceeds of the event will be given to the Pickering family and if you missed the event and would like to donate to the family, you can go to the GoFundMe page for Super Jax The Brave.
“I just want to thank everyone who came out today,” stated Tiffany Pickering. “Thank you so much from the bottom of my heart. We are so grateful that everyone has shown up and showed their support with Jax.”
