With weekly COVID cases increasing slightly in Miss., vaccine hesitancy remains a concern

“The hesitancy is definitely a concern. As far as the supply, I feel like that’s better. As far as the resources, we have been intentional in addressing that, because I can tell you that the majority of the patients that I see that represent patients in the minority community, they actually want it,” said Turner, who is Black. “But the reality is, there’s a lot of people that don’t look like me that do not want it. And those individuals make up the majority in Mississippi.”