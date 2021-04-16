Scammer posing as Petal Fire Department

PETAL, Miss. (WDAM) - Multiple reports are surfacing about a scammer calling Pine Belt residents and impersonating the Petal Fire Department.
The caller is soliciting advertisements to make money for the local first responders.
The Petal Fire Department wants all residents to know that this is not them.
“If you get the phone call, try to get as much information that you can get from them,” said Battalion Chief Carlton Sims. “Call the police department, Petal Police Department or Forrest County, and let them know. Let them take it further, because we aren’t going to call you and ask for money over the phone.”
Please be advised when talking to unknown numbers and do not give out any personal information.
