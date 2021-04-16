PRCC’s Gartman picks up 4th “Pitcher of Week” honor

From Pearl River Community College Communications
POPLARVILLE, Miss. (WDAM) _ For the fourth time this baseball season, Landon Gartman has been named Mississippi’s best junior college pitcher.
Earlier this week, the Mississippi Association of Community Colleges Conference announced that the Wildcats’ right-hander had been named the league’s “Pitcher of the Week.”
The latest honor came after the University of Memphis signee bamboozled No. 7 Meridian Community College.
During the seven-inning contest, Gartman surrendered one unearned run on three hits. He walked no one while striking out a career-high 12 batters.
Gartman has had a dominant season for the No. 3 Wildcats. The sophomore is 6-0 in eight starts and leads the team in innings pitched (42), strikeouts (51) and earned-run average (1.71). His 1.048 WHIP is tops on the Wildcat staff as well.
Gartman is tied for third nationally in Division II in wins, ranks seventh in ERA and 16th in strikeouts.
The Wildcats return to Dub Herring Park on Saturday to host Mississippi Delta at 2 p.m.
