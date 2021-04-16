PRCC’s Bowman earns 2nd consecutive MACCC weekly nod

From Pearl River Community College Communications
POPLARVILLE, Miss. (WDAM) _ Pearl River Community College goalkeeper John Bowman is turning in a shutout when it comes to weekly Mississippi Association of Community Colleges Conference awards.
For a second consecutive week, the sophomore has been named MACCC “Goalkeeper of the Week.”
Bowman was a big reason why the Wildcats won a pair of games and broke into the National Junior College Athletic Association’s rankings at No. 18.
In a 2-1 victory at East Central Community College, Bowman conceded his first goal of the season, but stopped two shots in the win.
Bowman was busier in the Wildcats’ 4-0 victory over Itawamba Community College later in the week. He recorded a season-high seven saves in the match while recording his second shutout in three matches.
PRCC is scheduled to visit Summit at 4 p.m. on Friday to take on Southwest Mississippi Community College. The Wildcats return to the PRCC soccer complex in Poplarville at 7 p.m. Tuesday to host Meridian Community College.
