Participants needed for USM, Toughaloo COVID-19 impact study

HATTIESBURG, Miss. (WDAM) - The University of Southern Mississippi and Tougaloo College are looking for individuals in the state to participate in a joint study to research the challenges young adults have faced in Mississippi throughout the COVID-19 pandemic.
“Young Adults Against COVID-19” (YAACOV) will ask participants to complete an online survey and take part in a virtual focus group to share what they know about the virus.
The YAACOV study is one of five projects supported by the Mississippi Collaborative Engagement Alliance, which was awarded to the University of Mississippi Medical Center and funded by the National Institutes of Health.
Participants will be asked how they coped with the stressors and challenges brought on by the pandemic, along with the sources of information looked up to obtain information on vaccination and other prevention strategies.
“The Young Adults Against COVID-19 study is an opportunity for our young people to contribute to our understanding of how the virus has impacted their lives,” said Dr. Traci Hayes, Project Site Lead, and assistant professor at USM. “We are encouraging young people, those from underserved groups, rural areas, from across the state to participate.”
Data issued by the Mississippi State Department of Health shows almost 36% of the COVID-19 cases were among young adults from ages 18-39. Among the group, African-American young adults are at a greater risk of contracting and suffering from the virus.
“The data provided by the Mississippi State Department of Health identifies young adults as continuing to be a population of high risks for carrying and transmitting the coronavirus, and that is a major reason why this study is specifically designed to identify the concerns, challenges, and information needs of that population,” said Dr. Wendy White, YAACOV Principal Investigator and Principal Investigator of the Jackson Heart Study Undergraduate Program at Tougaloo College.
For more information, contact Dr. Hayes at (601) 266-5434, or click here.
Copyright 2021 WDAM. All rights reserved.