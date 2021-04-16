On-and-off showers in Pine Belt Friday

PINE BELT, Miss. (WDAM) - We’re starting off this morning with areas of light rain and temperatures in the upper 50s. Off-and-on showers and thunderstorms will be likely all day long. Highs top out into the mid-60s through. Temperatures will fall into the low 60s this evening. Lows overnight will be in the upper 50s. Another batch of storms and heavy rain will move through during the overnight hours of Friday night.
Scattered showers will linger through much of Saturday. Highs will be in the low 70s.
Sunday will be nicer with partly cloudy skies and highs in the low 70s. Much of next week will be sunny and dry with highs in the low to mid-70s.
