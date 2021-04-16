On-and-off showers in Pine Belt Friday

PINE BELT, Miss. (WDAM) - We’re starting off this morning with areas of light rain and temperatures in the upper 50s. Off-and-on showers and thunderstorms will be likely all day long. Highs top out into the mid-60s through. Temperatures will fall into the low 60s this evening. Lows overnight will be in the upper 50s. Another batch of storms and heavy rain will move through during the overnight hours of Friday night.