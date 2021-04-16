Jones’ Lindsey named MACCC softball ‘Player of Week’

From Jones College Sports Information Department
JACKSON, Miss. (WDAM) – Jones College first baseman Lauren Lindsey was selected as Mississippi Association of Community Colleges Conference “Player of the Week” for the week ending April 10.
Lindsey, a true freshman from Baker High School in Mobile, Ala., batted .500 on the week with a double, home run and 10 RBIs.
She went 4-for-5 with nine RBIs in Jones’ doubleheader sweep of Coahoma Community College.
Lindsey had two singles and a RBI in the Lady Bobcats’ 3-2 win over Copiah-Lincoln Community College.
Lindsey has started 31 of 32 games for Jones, and leads the Lady Bobcats in batting average (.465), hits (47), home runs (12), RBIs (41), total bases (93) and slugging percentage (.921). She is tied for the team lead with 10 doubles.
