Jefferson Davis County to begin growing industrial hemp

JEFFERSON DAVIS COUNTY, Miss. (WDAM) - Jefferson Davis County will soon be growing industrial hemp.
Gary Bass, the new economic director for the county, said this could lead to opportunities for the county’s economy.
Last year, Mississippi passed a new law that allows hemp to be grown legally. Jefferson Davis County plans to take full advantage of this new economic opportunity.
“We had a meeting a couple of weeks ago with the Mississippi Industrial Hemp Association, since the laws have changed and now, they can distinguish between hemp and marijuana because hemp is not marijuana.”
Bass says this will bring about big changes for the county’s economy.
“We can now focus on that as a crop,” Bass said. “In the next 10 years, this county and many others in this state and many states are going to change. You’re going to see a huge drastic change in the economy because hemp can be very lucrative.”
Bass said there are many uses for industrial hemp.
“You can make clothes out of hemp, you can make rope out of hemp,” Bass said. “There are medicinal properties. CBD oil and things like that, that are common in the market right now.”
He also says farmers in the area have already started the process.
“There are people that already have their licenses and getting ready to start the growing process,” Bass said.
Bass says there are a few figures, but no specific numbers on the economic effect. He also says the county will work with the Mississippi Industrial Hemp Association to jumpstart the hemp production.
Bass called hemp a miracle crop that will bring a lot of opportunities.
Copyright 2021 WDAM. All rights reserved.