JCSD welcomes first full-time female deputy in patrol division

JONES COUNTY, Miss. (WDAM) - The patrol division at the Jones County Sheriff’s Department has a new member on the team.
“I’m thrilled,” Deputy Reagan Smith said. “This is something I’ve been wanting to do for plenty of years now, so I finally got the opportunity to do so. I’m pretty excited.”
Smith started her patrol duties this week with the department.
“As far as having a female on patrol, strictly on patrol out in the communities answering calls, Reagan Smith is the first full-time deputy under my administration,” Sheriff Joe Berlin said.
Smith previously served as a victim’s advocate for the department. Prior to that, she was a corrections officer.
“I knew that whatever I wanted to do when I grew up, I’d be helping people, and this is my way of helping people,” Smith said
She says she hopes to continue protecting and serving the community.
“Although I grew up in Jasper County, I went to school in Jones County,” Smith said. “I’ve always worked in Jones County, I know Jones County, I know a lot of people here and they treat me well and as long as they’re happy to have me I’m happy to stay.”
Although Smith is new to the patrol division, Berlin says he knows she will be a great asset to the team.
“She’s smart, she learns real quick and she just has the heart to do this job,” Berlin said.
" I’m just glad to be working in an administration where everybody feels important,” Smith said.
Smith graduated from the Southern Regional Public Safety Institute at Camp Shelby.
