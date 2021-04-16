JC’s James picks up MACCC softball ‘Pitcher of Week’ award

From Jones College Sports Information Department
JACKSON, Miss. (WDAM) – Jones College freshman Sterling James was selected as Mississippi Association of Community Colleges Conference “Pitcher of the Week” for the week ending April 10.
James, a redshirt freshman from Southaven, went 2-0 on the week for No. 8 Jones.
She pitched 4 2/3 shutout innings and got the win in a 3-2 victory over No. 5 Copiah-Lincoln Community College. James walked none and struck out two.
In a 12-0 win over Coahoma Community College, James pitched five innings, gave up one hit and struck out six.
For the week, she pitched 11 innings, gave up seven hits, walked one and struck out nine.
Sterling stands 10-1 with three saves on the season, leading the Lady Bobcats in earned-run average (1.49) and walks-and-hits-over-innings-pitched (1.00) and earned runs allowed (16).
Copyright 2021 WDAM. All rights reserved.