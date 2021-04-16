Halford logs 1,200th career win as Carey head baseball coach

From William Carey University Sports Information Department
HATTIESBURG, Miss. (WDAM) - William Carey University head baseball coach Bobby Halford logged another milestone in is long-time career, picking up career victory 1,200 as the Crusaders popped Louisiana State University-Shreveport 13-3 earlier this week.
Sloan Dieter and Chris Williams each hit two home runs, while Connor Adams turned in six solid innings on the mound as Carey run-ruled their old Gulf Coast Athletic Conference rivals.
“I have never been prouder of a team that bounced back from tough losses over the weekend to play one of our best games this year,” Halford said.
Halford has represented Carey for the last half century as player, coach, athletic director and instructor.
Halford roamed the outfield from 1972-1975 for John O’Keefe and John Stephenson, then joined the coaching staff in 1975 as a graduate assistant.
The following season, Halford was named head women’s basketball coach and assistant baseball coach at the age of 23.
Halford took over as head baseball coach in 1986.
Over that time, Halford has been involved in:
- 2,575 games as head baseball coach, assistant coach, player
- 1,200 wins as head baseball coach
- 376 wins as assistant baseball coach
- 78 wins as a player
- 16 Conference Championships as head coach
- Six NAIA national tournament appearances as head coach
- One NAIA World Series appearance as head coach.
“I am very blessed and fortunate to be able to coach at an institution where we represent more than an athletic team,” Halford said. “Special players and assistant coaches have helped me every step of the way. My family, who spent the past weekend waiting for the next win, and the support of friends is amazing.
“You never think about the wins but the losses stay with you and the desire to overcome is the special love of the game and your guys.”
The Crusaders are back in action this weekend as they travel to Mount Vernon, Ga., to take on Brewton Parker College in Southern States Athletic Conference action.
