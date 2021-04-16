Forrest County taking bids for Glendale Community Center rebuild

FORREST, COUNTY. (WDAM) - Forrest County is currently taking bids to rebuild the Glendale Community Center.
According to District 2 Supervisor Sharon Thompson, minority builders are the main contenders for the job.
Thompson says code 317-13 allows the county to set aside money specifically for minority contractors.
“It’s an opportunity for small contractors, minority contractors, based on race, sex and things of that nature to do business with the county,” Thompson said.
Thompson says the bidding will begin in a few days and it will take up to 30 days.
