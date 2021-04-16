First Pine Belt Music Festival set for April 22-24

HATTIESBURG, Miss. (WDAM) - The first Pine Belt Music Festival is set to be held at the Forrest County Multipurpose Center from April 22-24.
The event is being presented by Southern Productions and will feature live music, amusement rides, a car-truck-ATV show and craft shows.
Headliners for the event include the Ying Yang Twins, Tracy Lawrence and Saliva.
The festival will kick off Thursday, April 22, and continue through Saturday night.
The gates will open at 5 p.m. on Thursday and Friday and at noon on Saturday.
Saturday will begin with a car/truck/ATV show before musical performances begin at 3:20 p.m.
You can view the full music lineup below:
Thursday, April 22
- DJ Swan/Tabari at 7 p.m.
- Choppa Style at 8 p.m.
- Ying Yang Twins at 9 p.m.
Friday, April 23
- DJ Swan/Tabari at 7 p.m.
- Cole Jones at 8 p.m.
- Tracy Lawrence at 9 p.m.
Saturday, April 24
- Silent Trust at 3:20 p.m.
- Magg Dylan at 4:05 p.m.
- Finger Trick at 4:55 p.m.
- Jay Jones at 5:45 p.m.
- Crank Up the Silence at 6:35 p.m.
- FLAW at 7:35 p.m.
- Framing Hanly at 8:35 p.m.
- Saliva at 9:45 p.m.
Admission to the festival is $20, which does not include amusement rides.
Tickets can be purchased at the gate.
