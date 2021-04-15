West Jasper School District continues state testing through April

BAY SPRINGS, MISS. (WDAM) - Three weeks ago, students in the West Jasper School District started state testing.
In previous years, testing only lasted one week. But this year, schools were given a larger testing window by the state.
According to Superintendent Warren Woodrow, there are more tests than there used to be. He also said schools are facing challenging circumstances this year.
“We have the virtual students that are coming in, we have to schedule them,” Woodrow said. “Also, you have some students who are in special services, and special services get accommodations. So you have to make accommodations for them that can be some-what more complicated.”
Woodrow says his district is expected to continue state testing through April.
Copyright 2021 WDAM. All rights reserved.