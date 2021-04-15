Tim’s Two Cents: JC women’s basketball coach Missy Bilderback

ELLISVILLE, Miss. (WDAM) - On this week’s episode of Tim’s Two Cents, we sit down with Jones College women’s basketball coach Missy Bilderback.
Bilderback recently was named Mississippi Association of Community Colleges Conference “Coach of the Year” shortly before leading top-ranked Jones to a fifth consecutive Region XXIII Championship.
Bilderback has led Jones to a 147-20 (.880 winning percentage) in her six seasons as head coach and a 77-7 South Division record. Jones has won five Region XXIII titles and four MACCC championships during that time.
The Lady Bobcats (20-0) rewrote the program’s history books this season, becoming Jones’ first women’s basketball team to turn in an unbeaten regular season and the first to be ranked number one nationally.
The Lady Bobcats added another line to the lists of first after they were named top seed for the National Junior College Athletic Association Division I Championship next week in Lubbock, Texas.
Bilderback talks about the season, the maturation of her team, and expectations at the national championship.
