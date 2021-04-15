Three Hattiesburg men sentenced for drug trafficking

HATTIESBURG, Miss. (WDAM) - Three Hattiesburg men have been sentenced on federal drug charges after pleading guilty in November.
The U.S. Attorney’s Office for the Southern District of Mississippi announced the sentencing of Shane Ware, Alfred Richards and Demetric Evans.
The three men pleaded guilty to possessing methamphetamine with intent to distribute on Nov. 24, 2020, after being indicted in September.
According to prosecutors, Ware was recorded distributing approximately 221 grams of 100% pure meth in January 2020. On Wednesday, U.S. District Judge Taylor B. McNeel sentenced Ware to 70 months in prison followed by five years of probation. He was also ordered to pay a $5,000 fine.
Richards was recorded distributing approximately 121 grams of meth that was 99% pure in February 2020. Last week, Senior U.S. District Judge Keith Starrett sentenced Richards to 10 years in prison followed by five years of probation. He was also ordered to pay a $5,000 fine.
Prosecutors said Evans was recorded distributing approximately 112 grams of meth that was 97% pure on Feb. 19, 2020. McNeel sentenced him on March 31, 2021, to 10 years in prison followed by five years of probation. He must also pay a $7,500 fine.
The cases were investigated and prosecuted under Project EJECT, which is an initiative by the U.S. Attorney’s Office for the Southern District of Mississippi to reduce violent crime.
The case was investigated by the Bureau of Alcohol, Tobacco, Firearms and Explosives and prosecuted by Assistant U.S. Attorney Andrew W. Eichner.
