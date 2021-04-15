Sunshine to come after stormy start Thursday

PINE BELT, Miss. (WDAM) - We’re starting off this morning with widespread thunderstorms and temperatures in the low 60s. Thunderstorms will be likely this morning but will come to an end before lunchtime. We may even see some sunshine later this afternoon. Highs top out into the low 70s. Temperatures will fall into the mid-60s this evening. Lows overnight will be in the low 60s.