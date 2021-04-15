Sunshine to come after stormy start Thursday

PINE BELT, Miss. (WDAM) - We’re starting off this morning with widespread thunderstorms and temperatures in the low 60s. Thunderstorms will be likely this morning but will come to an end before lunchtime. We may even see some sunshine later this afternoon. Highs top out into the low 70s. Temperatures will fall into the mid-60s this evening. Lows overnight will be in the low 60s.
Scattered showers will be likely again for Friday. Highs will be in the mid-60s. Another batch of storms and heavy rain will move through during the overnight hours of Friday Night.
Thankfully, Saturday will be our last rainy day for a while with showers possible in the morning. Skies will be cloudy in the afternoon. Highs will be in the low 70s.
Sunday will be nicer with partly cloudy skies and highs in the low 70s.
Much of next week will be sunny and dry with highs in the low to mid-70s.
