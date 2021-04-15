Shelby museum staff react to opening of National WWI Memorial

HATTIESBURG, Miss. (WDAM) - On the eve of the dedication of the new national World War I memorial, the staff at the Mississippi Armed Forces Museum want you to know you can learn a lot about the First World War here in the Pine Belt.
The museum, at Camp Shelby, has an extensive exhibit on Mississippi’s role in that conflict.
And it has a special focus on many of the service personnel who were killed in action during that war.
A new national World War I memorial in Washington, D.C. is honoring the 5 million Americans who fought for the U.S. overseas.
Friday, a dedication ceremony will take place.
“World War I a major piece of history for Mississippi,” said Tommy Lofton, director of the Mississippi Armed Forces Museum. “Camp Shelby itself was formed because of World War One in 1917. It’s obviously a major factor in our military training today and of course, when you come to the museum, you can learn a lot about the 50,000-plus Mississippians who left home and went and served overseas in World War One and the roles they played and some, unfortunately, did not make it home.”
The museum is open from 9 a.m. to 4 p.m. Tuesday through Saturday.
Admission is free.
It opened in October of 2001.
