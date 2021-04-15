Perry County School District partners with Kamp Joy to boost emotional wellness

NEW AUGUSTA, Miss. (WDAM) - The Perry County School District is partnering with Kamp Joy to host events that promote both social and emotional well-being in kids.
“What we are looking for them to do is learn how to deal with conflict, learn how to talk it out, learn how to deal with these emotions that they face on a daily basis,” said Perry Central Principal Turpin Smith.
“One thing I hope they take out of this experience is that even though I am faced with adversity, that it doesn’t have to stay this way, and it will not stay this way because a champion is born inside of me,” said Kamp Joy founder Tina Brown.
Thursday, the organization held an event at Perry Central Middle School for the seventh-grade class. Other classes will soon follow, but they are limiting the students due to COVID-19 protocols.
Perry Central is the second school they have gone to and they hope to go through the entire school district and teach the kids how to control their own emotions and master self-control.
“I can control. I have impulse control. I can bounce back,” Brown said. “Even though I am in a bad situation, I can see the good, because I am the good.”
