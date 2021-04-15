Mississippi Association of Broadcasters Day held at USM

HATTIESBURG, Miss. (WDAM) - Media Professionals from across the state attended the Mississippi Association of Broadcasters Day at the University of Southern Mississippi in Hattiesburg on Thursday to help mentor students enrolled in the School of Mass Communication.
The event provided the students with an opportunity to engage in one-on-one sessions with the broadcast leaders and have their portfolios and demo reels critiqued. This in turn helps to prepare them as they find their way into their respective journalism careers.
Associate professor Lindsey Maxwell said the MAB Day is a unique and very important day in the student’s educational life.
“This is one of our biggest days of the year in terms of getting our students prepared for the real world and connecting them with people that work in the industry,” Maxwell said. “We have students regularly that get connected to jobs, we have somebody here today that got a job from this event two years ago that now is coming back to talk to our students. So it’s a very important day for them.”
More than 50 students attended the day’s event, which was held on campus in College Hall.
The Mississippi Association of Broadcasters Day is held each year at universities across the state for those who are enrolled in mass communication classes.
