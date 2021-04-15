Men sentenced in Wayne Co. assault, victim not happy with plea deal

With respect to the plea recommendation made by the State of Mississippi, following a telephone conference with the victim, he was originally satisfied and in agreement with a sentence of fifteen (15) years in the Mississippi Department of Corrections with two (2) years to serve and the remaining thirteen (13) years on post release supervision. In addition, the victim requested full restitution; however, at that time, had presented no proof for reimbursement. In negotiating the plea, the State, in its discretion, agreed to a sentence that was substantially similar with the exception that the defendants serve a year and a half in the Mississippi Department of Corrections as opposed to two (2) years with restitution to be paid in full at the time of the plea. The victim informed our office that he would not be attending the plea or sentencing and that he did not agree. His objections to the plea recommendation were brought to the Court’s attention by the State during the sentencing. The Court noted the victim’s objection and proceeded to sentence the defendants accordingly. The victim chose not to be present.”