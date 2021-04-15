MEMA releases April 9 severe weather damage report

PEARL, Miss. (WDAM) - Preliminary damage reports have been released following the severe weather that came through Mississippi on April 9 and April 10.
The Mississippi Emergency Management Agency released the update Wednesday after the National Weather Service surveyed and confirmed four tornadoes that went across the state during the severe weather event:
- Attala County: EF-1 with winds of 95 mph
- Lincoln County: EF-1 with winds of 95 mph
- Marion County: EF-1 with winds of 105 mph
- Rankin County: EF-0 with winds of 75 mph
There were no reports of injuries or fatalities caused by the storms.
Marion County submitted preliminary damage reports to MEMA, as the county recorded 24 homes and one farm that were damaged.
Below is a list of the other counties that submitted reports:
- Attala – 10 homes; 3 businesses
- Chickasaw – 23 homes; 2 farms
- Hinds – One home
- Issaquena – One home
- Marion – 24 homes; one farm
- Pontotoc – 5 homes
- Rankin – One home; one business
- Warren – 3 homes
- Yazoo – One home
Preliminary numbers could change throughout the assessment process.
MEMA encourages residents to contact their county emergency agency if any needs are not met. Click here for those county contacts.
