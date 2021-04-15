Jury finds man guilty of 2017 murder in Marion Co.

MARION COUNTY, Miss. (WDAM) - Handy Anthony Willis Jr. is facing life in prison after a Marion County jury found him guilty Thursday of murdering Tamaneka Murree Alexander.
Willis will learn his fate on May 14. The hearing is set for 9 a.m.
Willis shot Alexander, 30, at a home on Water Valley Road in the Foxworth community in October 2017. She later died at an area hospital.
Investigators said a domestic dispute led to the deadly shooting.
Willis was also shot during the incident, investigators said, but he recovered from his injuries and was then released into law enforcement custody.
Copyright 2021 WDAM. All rights reserved.