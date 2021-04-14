Rain and thunderstorms likely Wednesday

PINE BELT, Miss. (WDAM) - We’re starting off this morning with clear skies and temperatures in the low 50s. Widespread thunderstorms will be likely later this morning and will linger through most of the afternoon. Highs top out into the low 70s. Temperatures will fall into the mid-60s this evening. Lows overnight will be in the low 60s.
Thunderstorms will fire up overnight with a good chance of rain through the morning hours tomorrow. Storms will move out by lunchtime and we could see some sunshine for tomorrow afternoon. Highs will be in the low 70s.
Another batch of rain will move in on Friday, giving us more scattered thunderstorms throughout the day. Highs will be in the mid-60s.
Thankfully, Saturday will be our last rainy day for a while. Highs will be in the low 70s.
Sunday will be nicer with partly cloudy skies and highs in the low 70s.
Much of next week will be sunny and dry with highs in the low to mid-70s.
Copyright 2021 WDAM. All rights reserved.