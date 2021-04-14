Parents can schedule online COVID-19 appointments for 16 or 17-year-olds in Miss.

JACKSON, Miss. (WLBT) - The Mississippi State Department of Health says parents can now make vaccination appointments for teens at the department’s free drive-through sites.
To schedule an appointment for your 16-or 17-year-olds, visit https://covidvaccine.umc.edu.
MSDH also says that a parent or guardian must accompany them to their vaccination appointment.
The Pfizer vaccine is the only dose that is approved for teens ages 16 and older. Both Moderna and Johnson & Johnson are studying the safety and effectiveness of their vaccines in minors.
On March 4, MSDH announced parents could call the COVID-19 Hotline at 877-978-6453 for first dose appointments, which is still an option.
