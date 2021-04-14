275 new COVID-19 cases, 3 deaths reported in Miss. Wed.

PINE BELT, Miss. (WDAM) - The Mississippi State Department of Health reports the number of confirmed COVID-19 cases in the state has risen to over 308,100.
MSDH reported 275 COVID-19 cases and three additional deaths on Wednesday, bringing the state total to 308,111 cases and 7,122 deaths.
Positive test results may have been made during the past several days and represent individuals who became ill a week ago or more.
In the eight Pine Belt counties, 33,218 COVID-19 cases and 677 deaths have been reported:
- Covington: 2,548 cases, 80 deaths
- Forrest: 7,529 cases, 147 deaths
- Jasper: 2,197 cases, 48 deaths
- Jones: 8,299 cases, 160 deaths
- Lamar: 6,119 cases, 84 deaths
- Marion: 2,661 cases, 79 deaths
- Perry: 1,251 cases, 38 deaths
- Wayne: 2,614 cases, 41 deaths
MSDH also is reporting over 297,362 Mississippians are presumed to have recovered from the coronavirus.
Use the interactive map below to see a county-by-county breakdown of COVID-19 cases.
According to MSDH, more than 1.4 million doses of COVID-19 vaccines have been given statewide with more than 635,300 people being fully vaccinated.
Vaccinations are currently being offered to the following:
- Teachers, staff and employees in K-12, preschool or childcare settings
- First responders: Law enforcement, public safety, fire services and emergency management officials
- Adults aged 50 and older
- Anyone 16 to 49-years-old with a chronic health condition that may put them at higher risk from COVID-19
- Health care personnel and residents of long-term care facilities
Click here to schedule a vaccination appointment.
Health officials said patients must have symptoms of COVID-19, which include a fever of 100.4 and severe cough or chest pain, to be tested. Anyone wanting to be tested should call ahead to make arrangements first.
To date, more than 2.6 million people have been tested for coronavirus in Mississippi.
Copyright 2021 WDAM. All rights reserved.