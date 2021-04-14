Miss. Supreme Court to hear challenge to Initiative 65 Wed.

JACKSON, Miss. (WLBT) - The mayor of Madison’s fight over Initiative 65 and the state’s medical marijuana program heads to the state’s highest court Wednesday.
Mayor Mary Hawkins Butler filed a lawsuit last year arguing the process of placing initiatives on the ballot is unconstitutional.
Butler wants Initiative 65 thrown out claiming the initiative gives marijuana providers greater rights than other lawful businesses.
The mayor is also concerned that it would override Madison’s zoning laws.
November 2020, voters overwhelmingly approved Initiative 65, requiring the state to establish a medical marijuana program.
The Mississippi Medical Marijuana Association was also created to help those wanting to participate in the program.
The executive director says their business will continue despite the lawsuit.
