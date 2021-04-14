Miss. requests major disaster declaration for February winter storm

JACKSON, Miss. (WDAM) - The State of Mississippi has requested a Major Disaster Declaration for Public Assistance following the winter weather event that happened earlier this year.
According to the Mississippi Governor’s Office, the request was made after the completion of joint preliminary damage assessments.
Rounds of wintry precipitation hit the state from Feb. 11 to Feb. 19, resulting in dangerous road conditions, widespread power outages and damaged public infrastructure.
More than 30 counties and the Mississippi Band of Choctaw Indians met the threshold for federal assistance, with an estimated total of about $25 million worth of damage.
Covington and Jasper counties are two Pine Belt counties that are included in the public assistance request.
The Public Assistance Program’s purpose is to support local governments and certain nonprofits to recover from major disasters by giving them grant assistance for debris removal, emergency protective measures and the public infrastructure restoration.
Below is a list of the other counties that are included in the request:
- Adams
- Attala
- Choctaw
- Claiborne
- Copiah
- Covington
- Franklin
- Grenada
- Hinds
- Jasper
- Jefferson
- Jefferson Davis
- Kemper
- Lafayette
- Lauderdale
- Lawrence
- Leake
- Lincoln
- Neshoba
- Newton
- Noxubee
- Pike
- Rankin
- Scott
- Simpson
- Smith
- Tallahatchie
- Walthall
- Winston
- Yazoo
Other counties could be added to the declaration request at a later date if the damage threshold is met following damage assessments.
Before federal assistance is available to local and county governments and some nonprofits, the request must be approved by the president.
