MDOC commissioner taps new superintendent for state’s largest prison

JACKSON, Miss. (WLBT) - The Central Mississippi Correctional Facility in Rankin County now has a new leader.
Wednesday, Mississippi Department of Corrections Commissioner Burl Cain announced that Marc McClure had been named superintendent of CMCF.
“Marc McClure has devoted his life to law enforcement, investigations, incarceration and rehabilitation,” Cain said. “He is versed in every aspect of prison administration as well as the psychology of imamates, but most importantly, he brings compassion for prisoners and wants them to have opportunities for a better life.”
He replaces Ronald King, who has been tapped to serve as director of private and regional facilities within MDOC’s Division of Institutions.
McClure, a West Point, Miss., native, joined MDOC in 1998 and has worked his way up through the ranks.
CMCF currently houses 3,188 prisoners and has a bed capacity of more than 4,000.
McClure will oversee maximum and minimum-security inmates, 700 staffers and all aspects of safety, conditions, food and sanitation. His tenure begins immediately.
King had served six years as superintendent of CMCF and 11 years as superintendent of the South Mississippi Correctional Institute in Leakesville.
“Ron King displayed superior leadership at the helm of the state’s largest prison,” Cain said. “He excelled in keeping CMCF safe and calm through various periods of unrest because he listened to inmates and officers. We need that leadership to better communicate with our three private prisons and 15 regional prisons.”
