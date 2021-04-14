Laurel Housing Authority hosts job fair

LAUREL, Miss. (WDAM) - The Laurel Housing Authority hosted a job fair Wednesday at its Brown Circle complex.
Georgia-Pacific, Sanderson Farms and the Ellisville State School were just some of the many companies present at the job fair.
The job fair was free and open to the public.
“This is a good opportunity for those people who live here to come and meet with some of the employers that are paying good,” said Daniel Williams, ROSS coordinator II. “It is good for them, good for the community and good for business all around.”
“Last time we were at an event like this, we were able to hire 13 to 15 people, and we are hoping to do the same this time,” said Georgia-Pacific maintenance supervisor Kirk Keller.
Williams said he was happy with the turnout, even despite the poor weather, and says that the housing authority has more events planned aimed at teaching financial literacy skills later this month.
