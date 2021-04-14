HPD help seize weapons, arrest 3 on felony charges Tuesday

HATTIESBURG, Miss. (WDAM) - Multiple law enforcement agencies made three arrests and seized multiple weapons in Hattiesburg Tuesday on a variety of felony charges.
According to Hattiesburg Police Department spokesperson Ryan Moore, three men were arrested by members of the Metro Narcotics Task Force, HPD and Mississippi Department of Corrections, in the 100 block of Ellis Drive, as part of an ongoing Metro Narcotics investigation.
Donyori Smith, 25, of Hattiesburg, was arrested and charged with possession of a stolen weapon.
Jovontae Badon, 27, of Hattiesburg, was arrested and charged with two counts of possession of a weapon by a convicted felon, possession of a stolen weapon and held as a fugitive other, for probation violation through MDOC.
Latravis Smith, 32, of Hattiesburg, was arrested and charged with possession of a weapon by a convicted felon.
All three men were booked into the Forrest County Jail.
