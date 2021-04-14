Covington County supervisors seek company to run jail kitchen

COVINGTON COUNTY, Miss. (WDAM) - Covington County supervisors are looking for a company to operate the jail kitchen at the Covington County Law Enforcement Complex.
Supervisors are advertising for bids over the next two weeks.
The full-service facility was built at a cost of nearly $500,000 and was completed in early 2020.
Sheriff Darrell Perkins says operation of the kitchen was put on hold while drainage improvements and other infrastructure work around the facility was completed.
Currently, daily inmate meals are being provided by a Collins restaurant.
Perkins says supervisors could choose a company in early May. He hopes the new kitchen will be in operation by June 1.
